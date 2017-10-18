Woman Could Avoid Bulk of Prison Time for Fatal SUV Crash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman could avoid most of her prison sentence for crashing an SUV while under the influence of methamphetamine and killing her 14-year-old stepdaughter. The Idaho Statesman reports a judge informed Jordan Jamison that she could evade most of her seven-year sentence for the 2016 incident if she successfully completes a prison-based treatment program. Jamison was driving the SUV in March 2016, near Meridian, when she and her former husband, James Barnes, began arguing and physically fighting in the front seats. Autumn Barnes, 14, was riding in the backseat. The fight ended when the vehicle rolled. Autumn was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the backseat. She died at the scene. Jamison admitted to using methamphetamine that day and pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child.