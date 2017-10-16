Woman Eating Lunch Robbed at Gunpoint in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A 25-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Idaho Central Credit Union in Meridian.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the victim was a bank employee who was sitting in her vehicle eating lunch around 1:45 p.m. Friday when a sedan pulled in front of her.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males wearing mirrored sunglasses and hoodies.

They came to her window and pointed a handgun at her, demanding her purse and wallet. One suspect took them, got back in the vehicle and drove away.