UPDATE: Police Say Kidnapping Did Not Happen

UPDATE: Twin Falls police are now saying that the alleged kidnapping incident that was reported Tuesday did not occur. “Twin Falls Police Detectives have found evidence that proves a kidnapping in fact did not occur and that the report was false,” the police department announced Wednesday afternoon, noting that the owners of the white van that was suspected in the alleged crime were “very cooperative with officers and detectives and were not involved in this event in any way.” "We always treat these reports as true until evidence proves the allegations are false,” Lt. Terry Thueson said.

UPDATE: Twin Falls Police say they were able to locate the van caught on camera that was suspected in a kidnapping Tuesday evening. However, investigators determined it was not involved in the incident and are continuing the investigation. If you have any information call police at 208-735-7200.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Police say a woman was able to escape her kidnappers Tuesday evening in Twin Falls after being tapped up and thrown into a van. According to Twin Falls Police, detectives responded at a little before 7 p.m. to the 200 block of Canyon Street of an alleged kidnapping by woman who told police two men had duct taped her and put her into a van. Police say the woman was forced into the van in the area of 6th Street and Shoshone Street South. She was reportedly able to escape from the van and climbed out of Rock Creek Canyon onto Canyon Street. Police are now searching for a van the met the description that was caught on surveillance camera. If you have any information call police at 208-735-7200.