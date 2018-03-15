Woman On Probation For The Death Of Firefighter Ryan Franklin Arrested On Drug Charges
Hollie Winnett is the woman charged with hitting and killing firefighter Ryan Franklin in May of 2016. She is currently serving 7 years of probation. Wednesday night her parole officer found drug paraphernalia and, according to an article from KMVT, she admitted to doing meth within the last 2 days and that she is currently 26 weeks pregnant.
KMVT reports that she is being held on a $100,000 bond and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23. Winnett recorded a video with our radio stations 6 months ago to talk about what her life has been like since she killed Ryan Franklin.