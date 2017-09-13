Woman Receives Prison Sentence, Fines for Injuring Idaho Boy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to injury of a child after severely hitting a 3-year-old boy was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison. The Post Register reports a judge issued the prison sentence and $5,000 in civil fines to 25-year-old Lorena Ocampo-Garcia on Monday. The Rexburg woman was arrested in February 2016 after she struck a child she was babysitting with a large plastic action figure. The strike caused a vein in the child's brain to break causing possible long-term disabilities. Her attorney Rocky Wixom says his client faces additional consequences for the crime because she is not a U.S. citizen. He says she would likely be deported, separating her from her two children. Ocampo-Garcia expressed remorse for her actions while in court.