Woman Seriously Injured by Truck While Crossing Ketchum Street

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) A 65 year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a landscape truck while crossing a street in Ketchum late Monday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Betty Urbany, of Bellevue, was walking in the crosswalk in Ketchum when she was hit by a truck driven by Jose Rangel Ponce, age 21, of Hailey. In a prepared statement, Chief of the Ketchum Police Division for the sheriff's office, Dave Kassner said, “Town is extremely full right now. Both pedestrians and drivers need to be extra alert to avoid collisions.” Ponce was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Urbany was taken to the local hospital with serious injuries.