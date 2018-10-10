Woman Sues Fred Meyer Over Alleged Changing Room Videotaping

Thinkstock 1013466308

An Oregon woman is suing the superstore chain Fred Meyer claiming that she was recorded while undressing in a fitting room.

The incident allegedly took place at a Clackamas store in May. Carlee Gish claims she was undressed from the waist up when she noticed a video camera pointed at the mirror she was standing in front of, according to a report by The Oregonian .

The $300,000 lawsuit was filed this week in the Clackamas County Circuit Court. Gish alleges she returned to the store in July and discovered the camera was still pointed in the same location.

Clackamas is located approximately 17 miles southeast of Portland.