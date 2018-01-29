Woman Taken to Hospital After a 4-car Collision
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a four-car collision that sent a woman to the hospital.
According to Twin Falls Police, crews responded to Pole Line Road and Washington Street North at 8:10 a.m. on Monday. Officials said all other drivers reported no injuries. The collision include a garbage truck, sedan and two other vehicles.
Magic Valley Paramedics transported the woman to St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. The woman was driving the sedan.
No information has been released on the condition of the woman and the crash is still under investigation.