Woman Taken to Hospital After a 4-car Collision

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a four-car collision that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to Twin Falls Police, crews responded to Pole Line Road and Washington Street North at 8:10 a.m. on Monday. Officials said all other drivers reported no injuries. The collision include a garbage truck, sedan and two other vehicles.

Magic Valley Paramedics transported the woman to St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. The woman was driving the sedan.