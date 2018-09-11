Woman Taken to Hospital, Man Arrested After Hit-and-Run

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing a street near Lincoln Elementary School.

The man driving the vehicle was Gustavo Ceron-Maciel, 28, of Twin Falls, who was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony, Twin Falls Police Sgt Ryan Howe told News Radio 1310.

After striking the female pedestrian at the corner of Addison Avenue and Third Avenue, Ceron-Maciel crashed into a fence at the elementary school, then left the scene. Howe said the driver was later arrested a few blocks away.

The woman, who’s name has not been released, was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Howe said.