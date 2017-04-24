Woman Thrown From Pickup in East Idaho Crash

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX) An Idaho Falls woman died Saturday when she was thrown from a pickup that rolled after crashing with a semi near Fort Hall. Idaho State Police say in a news release that Josefina Yanez Ponce, 61, died alongside Interstate 15 when the Ford F-150 was clipped by a semi just before 8 p.m. ISP says Ramon Ponce, 66, of Idaho Falls, was driving the pickup trying to overtake the semi as they went into a construction zone. No one in the pickup had been wearing a seat belt. Ponce had to be taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The semi driver, from Utah, was not injured. Part of the interstate was blocked for about four hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.