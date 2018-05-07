Woman’s Car Destroyed Near Canyon In Twin Falls

A base jumper new to the area parked her car on Shoshone Falls Rd between Shoshone Falls and Pillar Falls to attend a bon fire with a group of friends at a campsite and returned to find her car destroyed.



Alyssa Green said she parked at 7 p.m. to hike down to a campsite because her car would not make it and was woken up by police at 7:30 a.m.

She took these pictures showing that all the glass had been broken, the hood and roof looked like these people had been dancing on it and the lights were smashed in.

What you can't see in these pictures is destroyed fenders, holes through the structure that looked like a pick ax had been taken to it, including the hood and the engine. The cables to the engine were shredded and everything inside was stolen including her wallet and base jumping gear.