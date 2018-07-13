Wood Cutting Allowed at Specific South Hills Campground

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Forest managers have allowed wood cutting within a campground in the South Hills which is normally not allowed. The Minidoka Ranger District says people will be able to cut fire wood for camping or personal use within the Pettit Campground. At the beginning of camping season Sawtooth National Forest Officials had close the campground because of hazardous trees. A firewood permit will be needed to cut within the boundaries of the campground and is only allowed between 9 a.m to 4 p.m.; load tickets must be validated before removing the wood. People can also cut previously fallen hazard trees. People cutting wood are asked to be mindful of campers. Once the firewood has been cleared out normal regulations will prohibit people from cutting wood within 200 feet of a developed recreation site.