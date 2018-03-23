Wood River Valley Facing Extensive Flooding



HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Numerous roads in the Wood River Valley have had to be closed due to seasonal flooding in past few days. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office Democrat Gulch Road, Colorado Gulch Road off of Croy Creek Road, Little Wood Reservoir Road just past the reservoir, Quigley Road, Fish Creek Reservoir where road intersects with Austin Road had to be closed off along with several streets in Bellevue. The sheriff's office has provided a flood resource page for residents on how to deal with flooding. Meanwhile Idaho Power says it has been forced to shut down power to some homes that have submerged electrical equipment to ensure people's safety. The power company says people should stay back from electrical equipment that has been covered by water and report it to them by calling 1-800-488-6151

