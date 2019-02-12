Work Begins on Section of US-26 in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction work has started for a section of roadway in Lincoln County that will continue into the spring. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, work has started on what they say is a multifaceted construction project on US-26 that leads into the town of Shoshone.

ITD says crews will work from Ohlinger Road west of Shoshone to the junction of US-93. Much of the work is planned for the spring that includes curb ramp improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Crews will also work on storm sewer improvements and restore about five miles of US-26.

Twin Falls based Idaho Materials and Construction has been contracted by ITD to do the work. Drivers will soon have to watch for reduction in speeds at different points during the construction project. People may see short delays from time to time and should keep an eye out for flaggers and pilot cars. Work hours will run from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.