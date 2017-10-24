Work Planned for Washington Street South in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Roadwork is planned for later this week in Twin Falls that will force drivers to take an alternate route for several days. The city of Twin Falls says the work is planned for Washington Street South and 3600 North beginning October 24, and going through Tuesday, October 31. Drivers will need to plan for detours and delays in the area not far from the new South Hills Middle School. Westbound traffic will be closed off just west of the intersection while work is being done and after the 31st for paving. The city says delays could be 15 minutes. Any questions the city says to call the contractor RSCI at 208-982-0392 or email at jakestones@rscigroup.com

