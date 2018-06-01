Work To Start on Highway 30 Near Filer

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) Work will start on a section of Highway 30 just west of Filer to make travel safer in the area. The Idaho Transportation Department announced construction will begin Monday on the highway between E 4000 N and E 3950 N. ITD says left turn lanes will be added at both intersections to increase the safety and reduce crashes. Construction is expected to take several weeks depending on weather conditions. Work will take place Monday to Friday during the day with flaggers guiding traffic. Lanes be reduced with short delays.