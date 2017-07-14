World Famous Guitar Maestro Performing at Magic Valley Arts Council

If you appreciate phenomenal talent, you need to go see Fabio Zini at the Magic Valley Arts Council on July 15, 2017.

Fabio Zini is a world famous guitar maestro who has played for audiences all over the globe, including Disney World and Sun Valley, Idaho.

Fabio will be performing at the Magic Valley Arts Council on July 15 at 7pm, featuring an evening of Flamenco, Tango, Classical, Latin American, & modern styles.