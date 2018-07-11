Would The Magic Valley Support Banning Plastic Straws [poll]
The ban on plastic straws seems to be surfacing everywhere. There was a whole social media movement about refusing straws when you get a drink. We want to know what you think.
Starbucks has said they are going to change out their plastic to something more eco-friendly. The social media movement called for people to refuse straws when they get a drink.
So we want to know do you think the Magic Valley should support banning plastic straws?