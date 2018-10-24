Would You Drink This Beverage Found At Twin Falls Stores?

Move over Pumpkin Spice, there is a new weird drink flavor in town and your gross reign is over. My wife and I saw this drink at the store and were confused about when hand lotion scents became drink flavors. Seriously, doesn't Blackberry Cucumber sound like a lotion or a Scentsy candle?

The box was almost $4 for 8 cans so I wasn't feeling rich enough to buy a box to see how it tastes, but I'm pretty sure it is gross. Especially when you consider that most La Croix and other flavored sparkling waters (with no calories, sweeteners, or sodium) just taste almost like bitter watered down KOOL Aid.

Would you try it?