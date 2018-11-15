Would You Move to Oklahoma for a Fistful of Dollars?

Idaho doesn’t need to offer some cash to lure newcomers.  They come anyway, whether or not you want them.

Tulsa, Oklahoma will give you $10,000 if you move there

Meanwhile, Tulsa, Oklahoma will give you $10,000 if you move there.  I suppose there are some strings attached.

Youth and skill are likely rewarded with the premium.  You can read more here at MarketWatch.

I wasn’t aware Tulsa had issues with skilled labor.  A friend grew up there and speaks highly of the city.  It was a cover feature several years ago in the Wall Street Journal.  The story said Tulsa had lovely parks and an alluring downtown.  For ten-grand?  I guess I would’ve considered it 30 years ago.

