Would You Venture Through Idaho’s Haunted Swamp?

How have I never been here before! The Idaho Haunted Swamp opens this weekend and will be open Friday and Saturdays until November 2nd. It apparently is also their ten year anniversary.

This place looks incredibly frightening. It is off So. Park Ave in Twin Falls and they are doing a 2 for 1 night on September 21st only.

Seriously, if you like to be scared, check this out.



It is frightening just looking at it! Would you or have you gone through the haunted swamp?