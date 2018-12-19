Wounded Vet Creates Fundraising Page with $1B Goal for Trump Wall

A wounded Iraqi war veteran and Donald Trump supporter is hoping to help build the president’s proposed border wall by raising $1 billion through a GoFundMe donation page.

Brian Kolfage, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, created the page called We The People Will Fund The Wall on Dec. 16, and as of this writing Wednesday evening had raised more than $1 million through the donations of more than 17,700 individuals.

Kolfage, who lost three limbs while in military combat in Iraq, wrote on the fundraising page that he feels “deeply invested to this nation.”

“I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws, and get this wall BUILT!” he wrote. “It’s up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling.”

Kolfage would actually like to raise $5 billion, but the limit on GoFundMe is $1 billion. He said he is trying to get that raised. He wants to put would-be donors at ease, writing on the page that people should research him before donating.

He’s been in touch with the Trump Administration to secure a point of contact so that money goes through the right channels once the goal is reached, Kolfage said. He said if the goal is not reached, all of the donated money will be refunded – “every single penny.”

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Trump is feeling anxious about the lack of funding for and criticism of the border wall, explaining that White House aides “fear the administration’s chances for securing funding for it have sunset.”

The president said he would be willing to shut down the government if he doesn't get funding for the wall.