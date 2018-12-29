Wrong Way Driver Causes Back Up at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A driver going the wrong way north of the Perrine Bridge caused a two vehicle accident and sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Violet Rowe, age 80, of Twin Falls had been parked in the scenic overlook north of the bridge and made a left-hand turn into the northbound lanes of traffic in a midsize sedan. ISP says Rowe struck another car head-on driven by Patricia Scheer, age 76, of Jerome. Both were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Rowe was later flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The northbound lanes were blocked for about two hours.