Wyoming Port of Entry Closed Due to Weather

UPDATE 01/12: Idaho State Police say the Port of Entry at Kemmerer, Wyo, is now open for regular traffic.

Kemmerer, Wyo. (KLIX) – Weather-related road closures on Interstate 80 in Wyoming have resulted in a large number of truck drivers attempting to stop at the port of entry in Kemmerer, Wyo.

No other space is available at the port at this time, according to information from Idaho State Police.