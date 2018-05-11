Wyoming Reduces Proposed Grizzly Bear Hunt Number

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has cut back slightly on its proposal for hunting grizzly bears in the state, reducing the number of female grizzly bears that can be hunted from two to one but still allowing for 10 male bears to be taken. Chief Game Warden Brian Nesvik says the decision to cut back on the number of female bears that can be hunted is to ensure that the first grizzly hunt in the state in over 40 years is a conservative one. However, a representative of a conservation group that opposes grizzly bear hunting says Wyoming's proposed hunt is still aggressive and threatens continued recovery of the bears. The state Game and Fish Commission will consider the grizzly bear hunting regulations when it meets May 23 in Lander.