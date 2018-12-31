Year In Review: Some Of Our Favorite Stories Of 2018

We asked some of the people in the office what their favorite stories from 2018 were. So, we came up with a list. Funny enough, they are some of the ones you liked the most too.

Bad Parking : The bad parking posts that we do always get some great response. It is pretty funny, and it is even better when we get caught in our own posts as terrible parkers. There are several different compilations every year. They never get old.

Feel Good Stories: it seems we can never get enough of them. It is nice to see how amazing of a community we have.

The paralyzed cowboy who gave us all hope by not only walking again, but dancing .

After the "Dark Side of the Moon" rock was vandalized, someone took it upon themselves to find a way to fix it .

Squirrel stories: we have written so many stories about squirrels they get their own category this year.

It's fun to look back on some of our favorite stories of 2018. What were some of your favorite stories of the year?