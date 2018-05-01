Year-long Closure Takes Effect on 5 Miles of Martin Canyon Road

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) – A temporary closure is in effect for a 5-mile stretch of Martin Canyon Road east of Bellevue in Blaine County.

The closure to motorized vehicles takes effect today, says the Bureau of Land Management, and will remain in effect until summer 2019.

“This motorized closure is necessary to ensure public safety, land health and resource integrity while the area recovers from the fire,” John Kurtz, BLM outdoor recreation planner, said in a prepared statement. “We need to give the hillside vegetation time to mature to prevent additional erosion before we start repairing the road.”

The closure is an effort to help rehabilitate the area after more than 4,000 acres were burned in the August 2017 Martin Canyon Fire. More than 2,500 acres were reseeded that fall, but heavy rains in March damaged a significant portion of the road.