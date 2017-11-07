Yellowstone closes most roads, entrances for winter

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — If you want to get around most of Yellowstone National Park over the next several months, you'll need a snowmobile or a snowcoach. Most roads in the park as well as the west, south and east entrances closed Monday for the winter to regular motor vehicle traffic. On Dec. 15, the park will be open to snowmobiles and snowcoaches, which are vehicles with treads that carry multiple passengers. The one park road that remains open through the winter runs from the park's north entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs, to the park's northeast entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. The north road is open all year, weather permitting. Areas of the park received over 12 inches of snow this past weekend.