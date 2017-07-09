No, Yellowstone is NOT Spewing Lava – Despite What Facebook Tells You

A recent Facebook post about lava shooting out of a geyser in Yellowstone National Park has gone viral. Sorry folks, this didn't happen.

This Facebook update posted by Casper Planet has a lot of people talking about lava spewing at Yellowstone National Park. The post has gotten over 57,000 shares, and will probably have lot more by the time you read this.

**Breaking** Yellowstone Lava Geyser For the first time in recorded human history, lava has shot out of one of the... Posted by Casper Planet on Friday, July 7, 2017

For those who do not know, Casper Planet is a satirical Facebook page that posts exaggerated and spoof type content. Hats off to Casper Planet for this viral hit. It is actually pretty impressive to see this kind of interaction from a small page like this. Although many recognize and see the fun in this, a quick scroll through the comment section proves that many believe this is true. This is NOT true.

Snopes has even gotten in on the action by quickly debunking this claim. As Snopes points out, "the image that accompanied this report did not originate with anything occurring at Yellowstone National Park. It is a screen grab taken from a video shot by the University of Hawaii’s Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes (CSAV) showing lava entering the ocean at Kalapana in July 2008" (See video below)

The Casper Planet post surfaced right after recent reports of seismic activity in and around Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone officials answered questions and addressed concerns on Facebook Live on Friday July 9th. (Video Below)

A Yellowstone eruption is something that is in the back of many peoples minds, but rest assured folks. It is not happening just yet.

Yellowstone Official Talks Earthquakes and Volcanoes:

Video The Image Was Taken From: