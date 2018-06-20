Yellowstone National Park Again Doing Vehicle Checks This Summer

Yellowstone National Park is again partnering with the Department of Transportation to conduct vehicle inspections upon entrance this summer. The checks are necessary to remove drivers from park roadways who operate vehicles that are mechanically unfit.

In an official park notice issued today, the purpose of the inspections was said to keep Yellowstone visitors, grounds and employees, safe from potential accidents due to cars and trucks that are not compliant with state traffic laws. These stops will also again include commercial busses.

Next year will be the 20th consecutive these safety inspections will have been made. Park rangers, as well as officials from the transportation department, will be jointly conducting the checks.