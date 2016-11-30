Yellowstone Superintendent Prepares for Even More Crowds

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The superintendent of Yellowstone National Park says he expects visitor numbers to continue to grow but that he's gotten better at managing the crowds.

The Cody Enterprise reports that the park is coming off two straight years of record attendance and Superintendent Dan Wenk does not believe it has peaked yet. Yellowstone saw 4,097,711 visitors in 2015 and had topped that number by October this year, when it reached 4,221,782.