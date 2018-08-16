Yelp! Vs Reality: Italian Restaurants in Twin Falls

Yelp! is a great way for out-of-towners to find places to dine that locals enjoy. According to Yelp! these are the best Italian restaurants in Twin Falls.

It is kind of sad that Yelp doesn't have more than a three star rating on our Italian Restaurants. Should a different one be on the list? Which one should be number one?

1.) Tomato's Italian Grill

Read Jillian E. 's review of Tomato's Italian Grill on Yelp

2.) Johnny Carino's

Read Sandra T. 's review of Johnny Carino's on Yelp

3.) Slice

Read K R. 's review of Slice Pizza on Yelp

What do you think? Do you agree with these reviews and which one is the best Italian restaurant in Twin Falls? I have family coming in to town and I really want to treat them to good food. Help me out!