Yes Faith Healing In Idaho Can Be Child Abuse

A faith healer has laid hands upon my head. Five years ago several friends were going to a Roman Catholic Church for a healing service. The internationally known Alan Ames would be there and using one of the gifts granted him by God. I tagged along. While I couldn’t think of any specific ailment I did join the healing procession. Ames touched my head and prayed.

The Idaho Legislature would be well within moral and legal guidance in protecting young children from what amounts to child neglect and child abuse at worst.

I don’t have a great sense of smell. My nose can’t detect the difference between manure and kerosene. When I returned to my pew I thought the church was filled with lilacs, a smell I remember from childhood. Lilac bushes surrounded our house and when in bloom the sweet aroma remains a permanent memory. After leaving the church my sense of smell was as it has always been. Almost non-existent.

Had I been suffering from cancer I would’ve welcomed Ames intervention. Also, I would’ve gone to see a doctor.

Which brings me back to a previous post about faith healing in Idaho. You can read it by clicking this link . God gave us minds to develop tools. Medicine is a tool.

Additionally, a nice young man told me he agreed with me mostly but fears a slippery slope when it comes to religious liberty.

We live in a post-Christian country. A few years ago the Supreme Court of the United States decided a case where a group of pagans demanded space in a public park. The pagans worship mummified dogs. The court rejected the pagan monument. One legal explanation was we don’t have room for 10,000 monuments in a city park.

Our religious fabric is becoming frayed. A writer at Liberty University estimated 20 years ago there were more than one million Christian denominations across the globe (you can get there by counting independent churches) and the number is growing.

Our Supreme Court has stated in not so many words not all professed faiths will be accorded the same cultural and legal respect, therefore. The Idaho Legislature would be well within moral and legal guidance in protecting young children from what amounts to child neglect and child abuse at worst. We wouldn’t allow pagans to sacrifice other human beings to the sun, a brass bull or mummified dogs. Why do we allow fellow so-called Christians the right?