Yes, Marijuana is a Gateway Drug!!!

Think marijuana is good for you? A detailed new study would say otherwise.

I received this in my email. It’s from the Recovery Research Institute. RRI isn’t a wing of the Republican Party. It’s a team of medical professionals reviewing the harmful effects of drugs.

The latest study also builds on a wide swath of previous addiction research. RRI finds there is a correlation between marijuana and opioid use. Statistically significant according to the study. In other words, it’s a gateway drug.

Also, this morning I saw a commentary at the Wall Street Journal by Patrick Kennedy. He’s a liberal Democrat. Once I interviewed him at a political event. He knows addiction issues firsthand. Addiction has been a plague on his famous family. He has serious concerns about the dangers of legalized recreational marijuana. Such as marketing to young kids. Put that in your pipe and smoke it!