Yes, You Can Get Candy Corn Pizza in Twin Falls

Pizza Pie Café can create some unusual pizza .

Friends at work also like the salad bar and pasta sauces. I notice when I’m visiting the kids really like the desert pizzas. This month the restaurant is offering a candy corn pizza. If you try it, can you let me know what you think?

Last year I stopped at a local restaurant for pumpkin pancakes. Surely, I wish those were available year round! Over the weekend I saw a pumpkin beer on a local grocery shelf. I took some home, put it into a crockpot and let it simmer with some steak. After it cooked down I added sweet onion, some minced garlic and some tomatoes. Oh, and a third of a stick of butter and a sprinkle of turmeric. Wow!