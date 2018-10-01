Yes, You Can Get Candy Corn Pizza in Twin Falls

Picture by Bill Colley.

Pizza Pie Café can create some unusual pizza

I notice when I’m visiting the kids really like the desert pizzas

Friends at work also like the salad bar and pasta sauces.  I notice when I’m visiting the kids really like the desert pizzas.  This month the restaurant is offering a candy corn pizza.  If you try it, can you let me know what you think?

My email address is bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com.

Last year I stopped at a local restaurant for pumpkin pancakes.  Surely, I wish those were available year round!  Over the weekend I saw a pumpkin beer on a local grocery shelf.  I took some home, put it into a crockpot and let it simmer with some steak.  After it cooked down I added sweet onion, some minced garlic and some tomatoes.  Oh, and a third of a stick of butter and a sprinkle of turmeric.  Wow!

