You Can Create And Chuck Your Own Spear In Twin Falls

Have you ever just wanted to let your inner caveman/woman inside come out and just chuck sharp objects? Well, now you can at Primitive Skills For Modern Man: Spear Chucking 101 at C.S.I.

This class teaches you the history of an atlatls, plus you get to create your own and the materials are included with the ticket price of $50, but it is a 5 day event that goes on all week long!

It is for ages 12 and up so yes, grown men and women can learn about and make these spears...and learn how to chuck them!