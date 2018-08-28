You Can Help Glacier Monitoring at the Tetons

If you’re wishing to get away for Labor Day weekend, here’s one idea: participate with a citizen science glacier survey group at Teton National Park.

Visitors to the free event, scheduled for Sept. 1 and 2, will participate in glacier monitoring efforts in the Teton Range, according to the National Forest Service . Participants will work alongside park experts to photograph the Schoolroom Glacier to create a digital three-dimensional model of its surface.

This model will be used to track changes in the glacier’s volume over time. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about glacial change in the Teton Range and the science behind other monitoring efforts.

Besides bringing a camera or smartphone, participants should be physically able to hike about 10 miles – with an elevation gain of 3,000 feet -- to the head of the South Fork of Cascade Canyon.

For additional information, click here .