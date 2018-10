Finally! An adult league that isn't volleyball or bowling! Twin Falls Parks and Recreation is now accepting registration for adult basketball.

There are 3 men's leagues and one women's. It is going to get competitive. Bloody noses and broken egos but it is going to be glorious.

It is $575 to register for 10 games and a double elimination tournament.



Are you going to sign up? Is there something you wish you could sign up for?