You Can Stare at a Live Stream of Idaho’s View of the Grand Tetons Now

This is one of the best uses of the Internet that I've come across so far. Thanks to a live stream, you can now see what the Grand Tetons look like from the Idaho side any time you want.

You can thank the SeeJacksonHole YouTube channel for this. They are streaming the Grand Tetons in all their glory every single day.

I know I'm a little preoccupied with the Idaho view of the Tetons, but they stream the Wyoming side also.