You Can Start Filing Income Tax Returns on Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s that time of year again.

The Idaho State Tax Commission will start processing 2017 tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29. The deadline to file is Tuesday, April 17.

After you’ve filed, it may take from seven to 11 weeks to receive a refund, depending on how you file. According to the commission:

E-filers : Expect your refund about seven to eight weeks after the date you receive a filing acknowledgement from the state. Paper filers : Expect your refund about 10-11 weeks after the Tax Commission receives your return.

There are a couple of refund exceptions, the commission says:

First-time filers : It takes about three weeks to enter your account into the Tax Commission’s system. Until that time, any refund update will report your return as “not entered in system.” Add those three weeks to the estimates above to determine your refund time frame. Received a Tax Commission letter asking for more information : Your refund will be delayed until the Tax Commission gets the requested information. It will then take about six weeks to review your material and finish processing your refund.

Have questions or need help filing? Visit the Tax Commission online, where you may check your refund status, or call 800-972-7660.