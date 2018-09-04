You Can Vacation in a Fire Tower Lookout!

A college friend dreamed about a job in a fire tower.

He wanted to spend his days high above a forest and believed it would give him some tranquility. Then he met his wife and forgot about the dream job and raised a noisy house filled with children.

He could, however, experience the old dream for at least a few days in the West and Northwest. As Only in Your State explains, some fire towers are available in National Parks and Forests for the camping experience. Which can include lovely views like the ones you see above. Now would be the time to make reservations for next summer.