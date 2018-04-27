You Must Bake a Cake for Gays But You Can be Denied Service for Backing Trump

Christians who don’t bake cakes or take wedding pictures for same-sex couples can find themselves financially destroyed.

If the bar rejected blacks, Hispanics and Jews there would be a scandal and round the clock denunciations by MSDNC and CNN.

Kicking Donald Trump voters out of a bar is just fine. According to the New York Post a Philadelphia man got the boot for supporting the President. He filed suit. A judge ruled for the bar.

What we learned from this is there are some people who can face discrimination and some who can’t.

