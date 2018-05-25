You Must Visit Idaho’s Field of Heroes Memorial Day Weekend

Many of you have made the drive to Pocatello Memorial Day Weekends past. You went to see American heroes honored.

There are 32 additional markers this year

The Field of Heroes at Century High School will take away your breath. You’ll be moved walking the rows. There are 32 additional markers this year as the country approaches an even two decades of continuous war.

The number of total crosses and Stars of David is approaching 7-thousand. The figure is high enough most people can now say they know one of the names enshrined behind the school.