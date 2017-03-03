Young BSU Fan Saves The Day In Extraordinary Way

You know you have a problem when your tall, adult basketball players get their ball stuck and can't reach it. Luckily that wasn't the case when a little, young BSU fan did what the players couldn't.

It is pretty clear this kid has climbed a few basketball poles in his life. He handles the pressure like a pro (maybe he didn't realize this was being filmed on national TV) and gets the ball down no problem, achieving success where giants had failed.