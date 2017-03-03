Young BSU Fan Saves The Day In Extraordinary Way
You know you have a problem when your tall, adult basketball players get their ball stuck and can't reach it. Luckily that wasn't the case when a little, young BSU fan did what the players couldn't.
It is pretty clear this kid has climbed a few basketball poles in his life. He handles the pressure like a pro (maybe he didn't realize this was being filmed on national TV) and gets the ball down no problem, achieving success where giants had failed.
Is it against the rules to leave the ball up there? They clearly have another ball they can use.