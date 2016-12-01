Young Driver Killed in Crash Near Middleton
MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX) A juvenile died after a pickup rolled into a pasture in western Idaho Wednesday afternoon.
Idaho State Police say the youth was headed north on Hartley Lane in a 2000 Dodge Ram when it went off the right shoulder. The driver over-corrected rolling the pickup into a nearby pasture. The juvenile died at the scene. Two other young passengers were taken to area hospitals. The road was blocked for more than two hours. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.