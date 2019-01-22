Young North Idaho Child Killed in T-Bone Crash

Photo courtesy Idaho State Police

PONDERAY, Idaho (KLIX)- State Police say a young child was killed when the SUV they were in was t-boned Monday morning near Ponderay.

The two-year-old child, who was not identified, had been in a child-seat in a Subaru Forester when the driver, Keanu Dooley, age 22, tried to make a left-hand turn and was hit on the passenger side by a Ford F-350 pickup.

The child died at the scene. Dooley and the Ford's driver, Wesley Free, age 29, of Sagle, had not been wearing seat belts. The crash is under investigation.

