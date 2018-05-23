Your Federal Government Kills Kittens!

I like cats. Maybe dogs even more but I’m currently a cat owner.

While I acknowledge many of us would think nothing of blowing away a coyote and even a pestering cougar, we all generally have soft spots for small and furry domestic animals.

Did you know there is a nearly 50-year-old federal agency that feeds kittens before killing them? When the kittens are dead their corpses are then incinerated.