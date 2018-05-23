Your Federal Government Kills Kittens!
I like cats. Maybe dogs even more but I’m currently a cat owner.
While I acknowledge many of us would think nothing of blowing away a coyote and even a pestering cougar, we all generally have soft spots for small and furry domestic animals.
Did you know there is a nearly 50-year-old federal agency that feeds kittens before killing them? When the kittens are dead their corpses are then incinerated.
A writer at Washington Times explains the program is considered scientific research but after 48-years what hasn’t the government learned that it needs to continue the effort? Your tax dollars feed this monstrous research to the tune of nearly 3-quarters of a million dollars per year.