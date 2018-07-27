Your Rush Could Kill a Kid, Twin Falls Police Offer a Reminder

Once you get over the initial shock it’s quite an experience to be stopped for speeding. All of two blocks from work.

Driving home Thursday I took the detour off Park Avenue. The emergency closure of Washington Street is the cause. Daydreaming, I was driving 33 miles per hour in a 25 MPH zone.

I think because it’s normally what I’m driving on Washington Street but let’s face it, it’s no excuse.

Talking with the police officer I can tell you he made some very good points. The detour may be inconvenient but imagine the stress in a neighborhood where normally they see little traffic. And it’s suddenly busy 24 hours a day as it’s now the main thoroughfare.

He asked me to pass along neighborhood concerns and I’m happy to oblige. You see, there are small children playing near these narrow streets. I’d rather be 3 seconds late to an appointment than have a tragedy on my conscience.