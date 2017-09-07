You’re Invited to Celebrate Constitution Day with Guest Speakers

Anymore it seems like there’s a “Day” for just about anything. There is "Pluto Demoted Day," "Skyscraper Day," and even "National Fight Procrastination Day" – and probably 362 other specially-designated days.

Thankfully, there are still a few days with substance to their theme. Sept. 17 – Constitution Day – is one of the better ones.

Milos Luzanin/ThinkStock

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.

Locally, it means that three days before the special day you can learn more about the important role the judicial branch plays in American democracy.

The College of Southern Idaho, Idaho Humanities Council, Fifth District Bar Association and several local businesses have invited several guest speakers to present their message from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

The event is a luncheon that will be followed by speakers, discussion and debate, according to information from the college.

Featured speakers are Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody, former University of Idaho Interim President and Law Dean Don Burnett, and Constitutional law author and president of the Alturas Institute Dr. David Adler. Their theme will be the role of the judicial branch in our democracy in the context of the current political and social climate.

The event is free, but your seat must be claimed ahead of time.

How do you do that? Register here .

Oh, and if you do like celebrating the quirky-themed days, you’re in luck. The day after the event, on Sept. 15, is “Make a Hat Day.”

You can always make it to look like Uncle Sam’s.