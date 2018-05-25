Youth Hiring Event Planned in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Teens looking for work this summer may want to visit the youth job fair coming up in June in Twin Falls.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Idaho Department of Labor’s Twin Falls office, 420 Falls Ave. The job fair will allow area businesses to recruit youth for current job openings and career opportunities, according to a news release by the department.

Those interested can reserve space and discuss additional needs by contacting either of the following by June 8:

Glinda Fennell at fennell@labor.idaho.govor (208) 735-2500 ext. 3647

Randy Neerdaels at neerdaels@labor.idaho.govor (208) 735-2500 ext. 3653